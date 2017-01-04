Liquor victim in critical condition

By our correspondent

TOBA TEK SINGH: The condition of Pervez Masih, who had consumed poisonous liquor at Mubarakabad Colony on the Christmas night, is reportedly critical at the Allied Hospital, Faisalabad. Pervez was discharged from the Allied Hospital after five days treatment on Saturday. However, he again fell unconscious on Monday and was rushed to the hospital where his condition was critical and doctors were trying to save his life.

Four killed in Kohistan accident

By our correspondent

MANSEHRA: Four persons, including a woman and her son, were killed and another four received injuries when a passenger vehicle plunged into a river in the Pattan area of Kohistan district on Tuesday.A car carrying passenger, was on its way to Rawalpindi from Gilgit-Baltistan when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a turn in the Guloze Banda area and the vehicle fell into Indus River. Local fished out the dead and injured and shifted them to the Civil Hospital in Pattan."We rushed to the scene and shifted four dead and injured to the nearby hospital and the identification process is in progress," Abdul Hakeem, a local told reporters. Two of the dead were identified as wife and son of one Mohammad Khan.

Four killed in Peshawar road accident

By our correspondent

PESHAWAR: Four persons were killed and 11 others injured in an accident on Motorway on Tuesday.Police officials said ambulances were rushed to the spot near the Kabul River on Motorway after reports that a Charsadda-bound van had overturned. The cops shifted the wounded persons to the Lady Reading Hospital.They added that four of the injured succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital. The dead were identified as Adil Saeed, Ikram, Liaqat Khan and Salim KhanEleven others were being treated at the hospital.

India supplying warships to 16 countries

NEW DELHI: At least 16-17 countries are in discussion with Indian shipyards to acquirewarship from India, including Vietnam, Bangladesh and the UAE, defence minister Manohar Parrikar said in a brief interaction with media. "We are exporting warships tomany countries like a private shipward is giving to Vietnam. Several other countries like Bangladesh and UAE are among 16-17 nations are in discussions with India for supply of warship.”

