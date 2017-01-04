PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday said that the six-month extension to some contractual employees of the Provincial Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Settlement Authority (PaRRSA) and termination of the contracts of some others was part of the rationalisation policy.

A senior official of the PDMA said that the contracts of some 23 employees of PaRRSA were recently terminated and 58 others of the same authority were given six-month extension.

The official said that the decision of rationalisation was taken six months back after its sponsor stopped funding in June, 2016. The government instead of closing the department decided to wind it up gradually in phases.

However, chief minister directed the department to downsize the workforce so that the performance of the organisation could not be affected and financial burden is lessened. The official informed that all the employees were properly informed six months back that their services might be discontinued on completion of their last contract.

He said that the contracts' termination process was carried out after detailed performance evaluation.

