NEW DELHI: China was the only member in the 15-nation UN body to put a hold on India's application with all other 14 members of the Council supporting New Delhi's bid to place Azhar on the sanctions list.

India is hopeful that China will agree with its position on getting Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist by the United Nations, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

Interacting with the media here, Singh said, "We still expect China to support our stand." On December 30 last year, China had blocked India's proposal to list JeM chief and Pathankot mastermind Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist by the UN, triggering a sharp reaction from New Delhi which termed it as "unfortunate blow" and a step that confirms prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism. India's proposal was submitted in February to the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council. A fresh listing request will be required for Azhar to be banned by the UN, officials had said.

However, India had said it will continue to push forward with resolute determination "through the use of all options available with us to bring perpetrators of terrorist violence to justice". China had blocked India's proposal citing lack of "consensus" on the issue. The ban would have forced imposition of asset freeze and travel ban on him by countries, including

Pakistan. China was the only member in the 15-nation UN body to put a hold on India's application with all other 14 members of the Council supporting New Delhi's bid to place Azhar on the sanctions list.

0



0







China to agree on Masood Azhar issue: Rajnath was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176631-China-to-agree-on-Masood-Azhar-issue-Rajnath/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "China to agree on Masood Azhar issue: Rajnath" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176631-China-to-agree-on-Masood-Azhar-issue-Rajnath.