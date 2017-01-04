Pakistan cash transfers defended

Tory MP says UK aid programme amounts to ‘exporting the dole’

LONDON: It seems many Pakistanis have picked up on his message to set their country’s path to recovery. Officials have defended British taxpayer-funded cash handouts to people in Pakistan as a senior Tory MP called for a review of the programme which he compared to "exporting the dole".

The Department for International Development (DfID) said the programme was helping the poorest families in Pakistan and was an efficient and effective way to make sure they had the support they need. But MP Nigel Evans, a former Commons deputy speaker and member of the International Development Select Committee, warned that cash transfers were "clearly open to fraud.

The UK aid budget helps fund the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which offers cash amounting to just over £10 a month to some of the poorest families in a country where 60 million people live on less than £1 a day.

UK backing for the Pakistan government's BISP led to cash support for more than 235,000 families across the country in 2012, which could potentially increase to 441,000 families by 2020. Officials believe that offering cash directly to those people cuts out any middlemen, reducing the risk of fraud and minimising the cost of the programme, which is helping around 5.2 million families overall.

It also means that the recipients can decide to spend the money on their most urgent needs such as food, rent, education or medicine. The budget for cash transfers has risen from £53 million in 2005 to an annual average of £219 million in the period 2011-15, foreign media reported, with £300 million committed to the BISP from 2012 to 2020.

The newspaper investigation into the Pakistan aid scheme found people in a village on the outskirts of Peshawar taking out money from cash points with cards they said they had been given after paying kickbacks to officials.

DfID insisted that independent reports had praised the use of cash transfer schemes, there was a "zero-tolerance" approach to fraud and a shift to biometric payments would make the BISP more secure. But Mr Evans called on International Development Secretary Priti Patel to urgently examine the use of cash transfers.

He said: "Normally this sort of aid is only given in a crisis or emergency when it is the only way to give help. "It only should be a temporary measure, but it seems like we're exporting the dole to Pakistan, which is clearly not a clever idea.

"Anything that involves money needs to be properly scrutinised and is clearly open to fraud with money siphoned away when it ought to be directed to those most in need. "This is something that International Development Secretary Priti Patel needs to look at urgently to ensure that there is proper accounting for how this money is being delivered."

A DfID spokesman said: "Cash transfers allow aid to be more efficiently targeted to those who need it, when they need it. In Pakistan, the roll out of biometric payments makes our programme one of the most secure cash transfers in the world, and means British taxpayers can be sure that the help they provide goes to the less fortunate, not those abusing the system.

"We have a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and we have robust systems in place to protect our investments." Queue here for UK's £1bn foreign aid cashpoint: Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse... YOUR cash is doled out in envelopes and on ATM cards loaded with money

Up to £300million spent on scheme in Pakistan, despite claims of corruption. Around 235,000 families pocket cash every three months to boost incomes. They get 4,500 rupees (£34.50) as part of Benazir Income Support Programme. More than £1billion of our foreign aid budget has been given away in cash over the past five years, it can be revealed today.

Despite warnings of fraud, officials have quietly quadrupled expenditure on cash and debit cards that recipients can spend at will. The budget has soared from £53million in 2005 to an annual average of £219million in the period 2011-15. MPs last night compared the foreign cash handouts to ‘exporting the dole’. As much as £300million is being lavished on a scheme in Pakistan that has been dogged by claims of corruption.

The men and women pictured above are queuing at a cash machine in Peshawar used by many to withdraw money under the project. Around 235,000 families are pocketing payments every three months to boost their incomes, funded by UK taxpayers. Despite judging the scheme high risk, Whitehall officials plan to expand it to 441,000 Pakistani households by 2020.

The revelations fuelled calls from MPs for the Government to ditch the commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of national income on foreign aid. Backbenchers have argued it is a scandal that so much is being spent abroad while elderly care in the UK is in crisis and town halls are threatening double-digit council tax hikes to close a funding gap.

Nigel Evans, a Tory MP who sits on the Commons international development committee, last night demanded an investigation into the £1billion cash handouts. He said: ‘Normally this sort of aid is only given in a crisis or emergency when it is the only way to give help.

‘It only should be a temporary measure, but it seems like we’re exporting the dole to Pakistan, which is clearly not a clever idea. ‘Anything that involves money needs to be properly scrutinised and is clearly open to fraud with money siphoned away when it ought to be directed to those most in need.

‘This is something that International Development Secretary Priti Patel needs to look at urgently to ensure that there is proper accounting for how this money is being delivered.’ More than 9.3million people across 14 countries have received cash payments funded by the British government since 2010.

HOW WE'RE THE MOST GENEROUS: The UK is the only member of the G7 group of leading nations even close to hitting the target of spending 0.7 per cent of national income overseas. Since 2004 the amount Britain hands to foreign governments and other aid bodies has rocketed by 144 per cent, according to the G7.

The annual aid bill is between £12billion and £13billion, more than £360 for every income tax payer. On some forecasts, that figure will increase to around £16billion by the next election, and £30billion by 2030. Germany, France, Italy, the US, Japan and Canada each spend just 0.4 per cent or less. Over the past decade, spending on aid by Japan is up by just 4 per cent and France by 25 per cent.

One dollar in every five spent by the G7 on aid now comes from British taxpayers – despite huge public concern over corruption and waste.

The EU is failing in its own commitment to hit the 0.7 per cent aid target. Its various institutions managed to spend only 0.43 per cent in 2014. Pakistan, which has longstanding corruption problems, saw a 40.6 per cent increase in UK aid last year, receiving £374million.

This is despite the fact that less than 1 per cent of the population in Pakistan pays any income tax. Pakistan has a space programme and is one of a very limited number of nuclear powers, possessing between 110 and 130 warheads.

The UK is also funding several projects through the EU, including a programme in wartorn Yemen, which aid bosses claim is a better way to preserve the ‘dignity’ of recipients than food handouts.

In Pakistan families get 4,500 rupees (£34.50) a quarter, which they can spend however they want, as part of the Benazir Income Support Programme. British taxpayers currently fund 7 per cent of the BISP programme, although in previous years the UK contribution has been nearly 20 per cent.

One in ten people get their money in envelopes at post offices, while others get cash cards that are regularly topped up with money that they can withdraw or use in shops. But in a village on the outskirts of Peshawar, the Daily Mail found people taking out money from cash points with cards they said they had been given after paying kickbacks to officials.

Safiullah Khan, 49, a cart pusher in the Khyber Bazaar area of the city, said a local councillor demanded a bribe to enrol his family in the programme. ‘I paid the money and my card was prepared,’ he added.

The most recent Department for International Development annual review admitted there were problems with the database of recipients, which it said ‘needed to be strengthened’. A Dfid-commissioned study into the project also warned that those given cash cards were susceptible to being tricked out of money as they do not know how to use cash machines properly and are easily cheated. They included the example of one place where ‘the village school master collects everyone’s cards’ and takes a 100 rupee (77p) cut from their money in return for helping them take it out.

Pakistani newspapers reported in August that a nationwide probe was being launched ‘after growing number of complaints about fake accounts and alleged corruption’ from project staff. Seven employees have been suspended on corruption charges and 125,714 suspicious accounts have been suspended.

Last September, the chief minister of one of Pakistan’s four regions, Balochistan, complained about ‘massive corruption’ in the programme and warned most of the money meant for poor families in his area was being misappropriated.

Abdul Malik Baloch said: ‘Uneducated people registered with the BISP do not know how to use the ATMs to draw the money. They are also deprived of the money at the post offices and the BISP offices by the staff.’

The scheme was set up by Asif Ali Zardari, the widower of Benazir Bhutto, in 2008, a year after her assassination, and was seen as an attempt to help him be re-elected as president.

Last night Dfid defended the cash transfers and said in Pakistan it has started rolling out biometric payment cards, which verify who people are with their fingerprints, in order to cut out middlemen. A spokesman said: ‘Cash transfers allow aid to be more efficiently targeted to those who need it, when they need it.

‘In Pakistan, the use of biometric payments makes our programme one of the most secure cash transfers in the world, and means British taxpayers can be sure that the help they provide goes to the less fortunate, not those abusing the system. We have a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption.’

Bribe an official - and get your card for the ATM: Shortly after breakfast, two queues form outside a tatty building on the grand trunk road in Peshawar, a major city not far from the Afghan border in northern Pakistan. One is for the women, several dozen of them, wearing dusty head-scarves and the occasional burqa; the other contains men who, according to tradition, are forbidden from even standing in line with females. In front of them sits a branch of Allied Bank. Or, more specifically, a working ATM machine belonging to Allied Bank, from which each member of the crowd will be able to use a special debit card to withdraw the sum of 4,500 rupees, around £35. Each of the men and women is accessing this money – a decent amount in a country where average weekly incomes are around £19 – via a scheme called the Benazir Income Support Programme.

It’s Pakistan’s equivalent of a benefits system, which is supposed to give around five million of the nation’s poorest families a quarterly stipend, in cash. They can spend the money as they like.

So far, so unremarkable – were it not for one extraordinary fact. What no one on this bustling street, and precious few people anywhere in the impoverished South Asian country, realise is that a hefty portion of this handout has come directly from the pockets of British taxpayers.

Under the astonishing terms of a deal which was quietly authorised in 2012, and has barely been reported since, the UK is giving almost £300million to ordinary Pakistanis in cash.

We are making regular payments, for at least eight years, via SWIFT transfers from the coffers of the Department for International Development to a bank account controlled by the notoriously corrupt government of Pakistan.

The vast majority of this cash – £279million – is supposed to be handed directly to the country’s most impoverished citizens, sometimes via debit cards, at other times in envelopes stuffed with banknotes. As we shall see, plenty goes astray.

YEMENIS CLUTCHING AID NOTES: Yemenis are just some of the millions of people worldwide pocketing handouts backed by UK taxpayers. The women pictured below, whose faces are almost completely covered by their veils, live in a rural area outside the city of Hodeida. Aid chiefs last night claimed they were handing out cash rather than food in the war-torn country to preserve people’s dignity. Acted, a French charity which runs the project on behalf of the EU, said it was important to give recipients freedom of choice. In 2015, the charity’s projects received more than £15.3million from the EU’s aid budget, with another £6.1million direct from the UK’s Department for International Development. The project in Yemen was funded solely with money from Brussels, Britain contributing around a tenth of the total. Yemen’s civil war, which began in March 2015, has cost at least 10,000

0



0







Pakistan cash transfers defended was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176628-Pakistan-cash-transfers-defended/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan cash transfers defended" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176628-Pakistan-cash-transfers-defended.