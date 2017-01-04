PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has approved projects worth two billion rupees for rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) and reconstruction and infrastructure development with a special focus on educational and healthcare facilities in Fata.

Chairing a meeting of the Fata Development Council at the Governor's House in Peshawar on Tuesday, he said that the Sara Rogha Cadet College in North Waziristan Agency (NWA) would prove a milestone towards promotion of education in Fata.

Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra approved a project for establishment of a cadet college at Sara Rogha in NWA, which would cost Rs390.382 million, said a handout.He also approved a scheme under which different roads in the agency would be black-topped at a cost of Rs359.50 million. Similarly, a scheme costing Rs300 million was approved to rehabilitate and develop communication, irrigation, public health engineering and agriculture related facilities in Dattakhel tehsil in NWA.

The meeting also approved establishment of a hospital at Maidan in Tirah valley of Khyber Agency, which would cost Rs240 million. The meeting also approved construction and black-topping of different roads in F.R Tank and F.R Dera Ismail Khan under the Fata integrated programme which will cost Rs96.014 million.

The meeting approved an integrated scheme to control Maleria and Tuberculosis and to protect the tribespeople from all other diseases. The scheme will cost Rs623.845 million.Earlier, presiding the 35th Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Cadet College Razmak, he eulogised the role of the institution in promoting quality education and desired that it should continue its vigorous services towards development of the entire country.

