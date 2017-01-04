ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday while expressing gratitude on message of felicitation on his birthday by his Chinese counterpart said that he values his counterpart’s personal interest in strengthening Pak-China relations.

He said that Pakistan accords great importance to its friendship with China and bilateral friendship stands on solid foundation adding that both countries are not only trusted friends but are also strategic partners.

Chinese President in his message extended his greetings to President Mamnoon Hussain. While referring to his friendly and in-depth discussions with President Mamnoon Hussain at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tashkent in June last year, the Chinese President said that he is willing to work together to push forward the continuous progress of bilateral relations between China and Pakistan.

President Mamnoon Hussain in his message expressed best wishes for Chinese President and prosperity of the people of China.

