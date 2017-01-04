ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentarians of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday shared details of three JI bills submitted with the National Assembly Secretariat aiming at amending the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, Pakistan Penal Code Act 1860 and Anti Corruption Act 1947.

Addressing a press conference the JI parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Sahibzada Tariqullah and Aisha Syed MNA said that their amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 say the ordinance would apply on all the Pakistanis whether they are residing in Pakistan or living abroad.

The amendment bill also proposes that chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would be appointed in consultation between Chief Justice of Pakistan and other senior judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The bill proposes insertion of a new Section 22-A containing 10 points with regard to declaration of foreign assets. Another amendment proposes deletion of Section 25 pertaining to plea bargain and end of NAB chairman’s powers to give relief for approvers in corruption cases.

Sahibzada Tariqullah said they have proposed amendments in 23 Sections of Pakistan Penal Code Act 1860. The amendments propose enhancement in punishment for those involved in different corrupt practices and frauds.

Through the third amendment bill, the JI parliamentarians have proposed four amendments in Anti Corruption Act 1947. The amendments also relate to enhancement in punishments for assets beyond known income resources and 50 times increase in fine for causing loss to the national exchequer.

