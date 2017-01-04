Islamabad: In the wake of Prime Minister’s letter written to the CDA management, the Islamabad Mayor and Chairman Capital Development Authority Sheikh Anser Aziz on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at CDA Headquarters to review performance of different formations of CDA and MCI.

The meeting was attended by Member Administration, Member Finance, Chief Metropolitan Officer along with DGs and Directors of different formations. The meeting reviewed ongoing development works in the city while performance of different formations of CDA and MCI was discussed at length. Initiatives by different directorates along with their implementation strategies and execution plans were discussed.

The issues like sanitation, road maintenance, up-gradation of parks and play grounds, street lights and provision of other amenities in Islamabad were discussed in the meeting. On the occasion Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz directed Environment Wing to accelerate its activities to preserve green culture and cleanliness in the city.

The mayor directed Sanitation Directorate to chalk out a comprehensive sanitation plan for the city. He further directed to formulate execution strategies saying that all sectors in the city should be given equal consideration by executing sanitation plans.

The mayor during the meeting directed the Road Maintenance Division to expedite ongoing repair and maintenance work. He further directed to conclude the under process project to terminal date.

Sheikh Anser Aziz directed Municipal Administration and Enforcement Directorates to gear up anti-encroachment drive. The anti-encroachment drive will commence after conclusion of three days as per advertisement floated in newspapers.

The mayor directed all formations of CDA and MCI to extend all their resources including Human Resource and Machinery to Municipal Administration and Enforcement Directorates for success of upcoming anti-encroachment drive.

The mayor directed directorate of Municipal Administration and Enforcement Directorate to devise foolproof strategy to ensure success of the operation. Meanwhile, on the directions of Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz four latest compactors have been added to the transport fleet of Sanitation Directorate to further improve the cleanliness of the city. These compactors would be utilised in the sectors, where cleanliness services are being carried out by the staff of Sanitation Directorate. Addition of latest compactors will help enhance overall cleanliness of the city.

