Wants BS classes started in colleges

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has banned the transfers and postings of college teachers and doctors throughout the province. He ordered this in two different high-levels meetings at Chief Minister's House on Tuesday, said a handout. Senior Minister Inayatulah, chief secretary and administrative secretaries attended the meeting. The chief minister said that the college teachers and the doctors should stay in their respective institutions and ensure dedication and the best use of their stay in their respective institutions for the public welfare. In the meeting on education, the chief minister reminded the participants that CPEC was a game changer project and therefore advised to raise their level of preparedness in order to fully avail the developmental opportunities CPEC offered. "We are about to enter a new phase of our development and in the backdrop of CPEC.

We should overcome our weakness in the education sector, prepare our youth for the modern education so that they could have a key role in the overall economic development of the province," he added.Addressing another meeting, on the introduction of BS classes in the government colleges throughout the province, the chief minister directed to plan the BS classes in the colleges throughout the province.

In the first phase, 38 colleges should be converted into the BS classes concept by the end of June and the rest should be converted into BS classes in two phases. Both phases should be completed in two years. He directed to enhance the capacity of teachers to cope with the new concept.

