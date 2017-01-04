ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif has convened a crucial meeting of chief ministers of the four federating units here on January 5 to get the inputs on central government’s bid to introduce some changes in Nepra Act.

The federal government on December 20, 2016 brought regulatory bodies, including the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) under the direct control of respective ministries.

As per the notification, Nepra had been handed over to the Ministry of Water and Power, Ogra to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, PTA and FAB to the Ministry of Information, and PPRA to the Finance Division.

The government had established regulatory bodies during the Musharraf/Shaukat Aziz regime to protect the consumers' interests, and for providing a level playing field for all stakeholders. After the decision got notified, the government has now proposed certain changes in Nepra Act and to this effect earlier the federal government had put the summary in the meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) seeking the amendments in Nepra Act 1997.

In the said CCI meeting, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Pervez Khattak had come up with severe opposition to any kind of alternation to Nepra Act, arguing that any such step would undermine the autonomy of the regulator. Then CCI deferred the matter and suggested to come up with the comments of the provincial governments on the issue of proposed amendments in Nepra Act.

So in the line of CCI directives, the federal minister for water and power has convened a meeting of the four chief ministers on January 5 to mull over the crucial issue.

