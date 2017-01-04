Aapas ki Baat Dec 2

LAHORE: Expressing his views in Geo News programme ‘Aapas ki Baat’ on Monday, Najam Sethi said judiciary was again a centre of attention due to the formation of a new bench. It was being mulled over that Nawaz Sharif should be disqualified so as to remove him from Parliament, he added.

Sethi said there must be an inquiry into the 2014 sit-in but would not be held, adding that Imran was exerting pressure to drag the Supreme Court into the game. He said democracy required many sacrifices, adding that Pervaiz Rashid currently enjoyed the hero’s status and would soon return as a minister.

Sethi said on the very night Imran had talked about the umpire raising his finger, these elements had sent a person to Nawaz to make him announce his resignation.

He said unlike his practice at home, Imran avoided levelling allegations against others during his visits to London, adding that the PTI chief had directed his social media team to start targeting him (Sethi) over the cricket issue.

