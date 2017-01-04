Shadow UK foreign minister to join Barrister Sultan

ISLAMABAD: Former AJK prime minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood and British Shadow Foreign Minister Mirza Khalid Mahmood has said that they would jointly raise voice at all the fora across the globe to unmask ongoing atrocities being committed by Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In this regard, a resolution has been tabled in British Parliament and formal discussion on it would start soon. Similarly, both the leaders would also raise in the European Parliament the human rights violation being committed against innocent Kashmiris.

At a news conference here, they said that as British Parliament, the US President-elect Donald Trump, China and the United Nations had offered mediation on Kashmir issue, the British government would likewise be urged to play its role settlement of longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Mirza Khalid Mahmood, first Kashmiri origin shadow foreign minister of Britain, appreciated Barrister Sultan Mahmood for his role in highlighting Kashmir issues all over the world. “Sultan Mahmood has become the voice of struggling Kashmiris and whenever he comes to Britain, dozens of members of British parliament comes to listen to his speech,” he added.

Mirza Khalid Mahmood vowed to raise Kashmir issue in all capacities and said, two months earlier, Barrister Sultan Mahmood briefed the members about the latest situation in occupied Kashmir.

Sultan Mahmood said, after martyrdom of Burhan Wani six months ago, Kashmiris were struggling for their right to self-determination accorded by United Nations resolutions. Kashmiris would continue their movement until and unless they are granted their just right, he added.

He said, the international community should play its role for stopping atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and support their just movement. Mahmood announce to hold protest demo on January 05 to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day in Muzaffarabad.

The demonstration would start from press club and culminate at office of UN Military Observers Mission. Besides PTI leadership and its sub-organisations, all Kashmiri political parties would participate in the demonstration to unmask Indian barbarianism in occupied Kashmir. Mahmood asked the people to fully participate in the demonstration setting aside their political affiliations to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren in Held Kashmir.

