KARACHI: Over the years, Pakistanis have traditionally done well in the Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship. Back in the nineties, Taimur Hassan annexed the prestigious trophy and more recently it was Karachi’s former national champion Muhammad Ali Hai, who clinched the title in 2010 when the event took place in Chittagong.

This year, a four-member Pakistan team will be featuring in the 32nd Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship which tees off at Dhaka’s prestigious Kurmitola Golf Club from Wednesday (today).

At the helm of the Pakistan team is Muhammad Rehman from Lahore’s Royal Palm Golf Club. Taimur Naseer Khan from Peshawar is the other Pakistani, who will be competing in the main event of the championship. The other two members of the Pakistan team — Zaibunissa Sheikh from Royal Palm and Rimsha Ijaz from Islamabad – will take part in the ladies event. Ismail H Ahmed is the team manager.

The four-day championship will conclude on January 7. Top amateur golfers from Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take part in the championship.

