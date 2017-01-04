LONDON: Coaching great Pep Guardiola’s hint that Manchester City may be his last job has raised eyebrows and suggests the club’s erratic form is getting to the poker-faced Spaniard.

The 45-year-old told NBC his career was “arriving at the end” ahead of City’s 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday and followed up those comments with a moody exchange with the BBC — where he constantly rubbed his nose as if he had developed a nervous tic.

The Burnley win left City seven points off Premier League leaders Chelsea, who can go 10 points clear if they beat Spurs on Wednesday.

It all looked very different when City made an electrifying start to the season under Guardiola, winning their first 10 games including getting the better of his old rival Jose Mourinho in the Manchester derby.

However, since then their form has slipped considerably with City at one point going six games without a win — Guardiola’s worst run as a manager.

Question marks over the wisdom of signing goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and his callous dispensing of fans’ favourite and England number one Joe Hart have been backed up by some nervy displays by the Chilean goalkeeper.

Bravo has not been helped by a creaking defence which was brutally exposed by out of form champions Leicester in a 4-2 defeat in December which led to Guardiola’s bizarre claim he didn’t do tackling after his side failed to make a single tackle in 35 minutes.

With it the mask of serenity surrounding Guardiola has slipped as well leading to his suggesting to NBC the City job could be his last.

“I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more,” said Guardiola. “I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. “I am arriving at the end of my coaching career, of this I am sure.”

