NEW DELHI: While we flick TV channels or wait for our favourite show to begin, we always come across a bevy of TV commercials. While film and TV actors feature in a large percentage of the advertisements, sports stars like PV Sindhu, Virat Kohli, Saina Mirza, Saina Nehwal, etc., are also seen in a lot of them. And India is no different, as sportsmen and women across the world also heavily endorse various products.

Pakistan’s Noorena Shams, an international squash player, however, recently took to Facebook, to write against the lack of exposure that many sportspeople get in her country, when they easily can.

Shams’ Facebook post is about an ad for a soft drink, that has the popular singer, songwriter Momina Mustehsan playing a footballer in the ad. In her post, Shams has said that she’d rather have liked to see Pakistani women footballers like Asmara Kiani to be a part of the commercial, instead of the singer. “They do not need your money but at least they deserve to be supported when it comes to representation of our country. They cannot even afford shoes or rackets. They play for the country without any greed,” she wrote.

Shams’ post makes an interesting point since the debate of featuring athletes, especially female athletes is present in India as well.

Pakistani footballer Sana Mahmud, whom Shams has tagged in the post, also commented, saying, “I just think there is a huge disconnect between our mainstream media and Pakistani athletes …”

As mentioned, not that this debate doesn’t take place in India as well, but last year’s Nike ad featuring actor Deepika Padukone and 10 female athletes from various disciplines – from hockey and football to surfing and cricket – has been hailed as an excellent example of showcasing real people and real achievers as themselves and not only get well-known actors to endorse products.

