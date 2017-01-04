PWF plans to organise Asian level event in Islamabad

KARACHI: Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) plans to organise for the first time in history an international event at the Asian level at Islamabad in March-April.

“We have decided to go for the Asian level meet in Islamabad in spring,” PWF vice-president Malik Rashid told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

“In a meeting held recently, our president Mian Aslam, who is also a former MNA, has given us the go-ahead. We have also talked to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Board has told us to send our proposal for the purpose,” the official said.

He said that for the event countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Kazakhistan, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Turkey are on the radar of the federation. India and Bangladesh are also important but visa issues may hamper their arrival,” Malik said.

He confirmed that that this would be the first time that such a meet at the continental level would be organised in Pakistan.

He made it clear that it would be an event for both genders and Pakistan’s women would also be able to get some exposure at the highest level.

“Our women weightlifters made their international debut at the South Asian games in India early last year. They had finished fourth. We have the talent but women weightlifters need exposure,” Malik said.

To a query, Malik said that the PWF’s executive vice-president Hafiz Imran Butt, who is also a member of the Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF) Audit Commission, may use his relations with the continental nations and his support for the cause would be very much important.

“Turkey, Singapore, Malaysia and a few other countries are already willing to feature in the competitions,” he claimed.

He said the security situation was now much better and he did not think that foreign nations would face any problems in coming to Pakistan.

“I think Pakistan is now fairly safe. Weightlifting is an indoor game and it is easy to provide security to the players at the Pakistan Sports Complex which could be cordoned off perfectly,” Malik remarked.

He said the standard of the competitions would be good.

“Our focus would be to invite those nations who are good in weightlifting. Iran is also a strong country and we may also invite them,” the official said.

He said that effort would be made to provide exposure to more Pakistani weightlifters in the event.

Meanwhile, Pakistan would also field its weightlifting team in the Islamic Games which would be held in the Azerbaijan’s capital Baku from May 12-22.

“We also plan to participate in the Islamic Games. In the next few days we will launch proper preparations for the purpose,” Malik said.

This would be the first time that Pakistani weightlifters would be featuring in the Islamic Games.

In the inaugural edition of the Islamic Games held in Makkah in 2005, Pakistan had not featured in weightlifting. Then in 2013 edition in Indonesia, Pakistan failed to field its teams because of the conflict between Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) over the national sports policy.

About the strength of the weightlifters which the PWF plans to field in the Baku spectacle, Malik said that it was not yet decided.

“The POA and PSB would decide the matter,” the official said. A few days ago a senior official of the POA told this correspondent that the NOC would meet PSB until January 5 to discuss with the Board the issue of Islamic Games.

