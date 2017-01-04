KARACHI: Akbar-ur-Rehman played a brilliant 93-run knock and helped Pakistan Cricket Club thrash Alamgir Gymkhana by 115 runs in the final of KCCA Zone-VI Daud Khan Memorial Cricket Tournament here at KCCA Cricket Stadium in North Nazimabad.

Batting first, Pakistan Cricket Club scored 285-8 in stipulated 40 overs. All-rounder Akbar scored 93 runs with the aid of six sixes and two fours. Muhammad Waqas contributed 61 while Fazal Subhan added 55. Bilal Manzoor, Salman Khan and Jaahid Ali took two wickets each.

In its turn, Alamgir Gymkhana was bundled out for 170 runs in 35 overs. Usman Khan top scored for the side with 48 runs. Shahzaib Ahmed Khan bowled lethally and captured four wickets for 27 runs. Fawad Khan and Junaid Ilyas picked two wickets each.

