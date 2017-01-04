Print Story
KARACHI: The third edition of National Women Weightlifting Championship commences on Wednesday (today) at Railway Stadium in Lahore.
All teams have reached Lahore and moreover athletes’ verification has also been done.
Women weightlifters from Army, Baluchistan, Islamabad, KPK, Punjab, Sindh, Railways and WAPDA will compete in 48, 53, 58, 63, 69 and 75 Kg weight categories.
A total of 56 female weightlifters will be seen in action during the tournament, which is scheduled to conclude on January 5.