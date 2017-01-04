KARACHI: Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi started the year on a low note as he lost in the first round of Brisbane Internatinal Open in Australia on Tuesday.

Aisam and his Bulgarian partner Grigor Dimitrov lost to the top seed French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut by 4-6, 3-6 in the first round of men’s doubles category of this ATP-250 event.

Aisam will now play in the first grand slam of the year, Australian Open, which is starting from January 16.

