Rabada, Philander wreck Sri Lanka innings

CAPE TOWN: Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander took four wickets each as South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 110 on the second day of the second Test at Newlands on Tuesday.

Rabada took four for 37 and Philander four for 27 as South Africa took a 282-run first innings.

South Africa decided not to enforce the follow-on.

Rabada reached 50 wickets in his 13th Test while Philander reached 150 wickets in 40 Tests.

The Cape Town monster was as much Sri Lanka’s own making as the character of the Newlands pitch, but the monster reared its head nevertheless on the second day of the second Test and engulfed them in a trice. South Africa had been candid about their wish for a pitch offering pace and seam, and it was duly delivered, but Sri Lanka’s disintegration to 110 all out represented a huge overstatement of the difficulties they faced.

Sri Lanka were spared the follow-on — South Africa batted again despite holding a lead of 282 — so escaping their fate on their last appearance in Cape Town five years ago. On that occasion Sri Lanka’s batsmen did have an alibi in that they were responding to South Africa’s 580 for 4. On this occasion, their batting lacked nous and determination.

From South Africa’s perspective, at least it deflected attention away from Kyle Abbott after Cricinfo revealed that he is agonising over whether to abandon his international career and take up a deal in England with Hampshire as a Kolpak player.

Abbott, who went into his 11th Test with 39 wickets at 21.30, was given the new ball and the wind at his back, but after tea he had a watching brief, remained wicketless and had much time to muse in the outfield about the meaning of life. For an international of his calibre to be seriously considering a county future at 29, whatever the outcome, is deeply disturbing not just for South Africa but for Test cricket.

Quinton de Kock secured his third Test century as South Africa built a strong position in the second Test in Cape Town. They were dismissed in a slightly extended morning session for 392 before Sri Lanka’s top order attempted to muster stubborn resistance.

De Kock, who made 101, was one of six wickets for the unflinching young Sri Lanka quick Lahiru Kumara who proved himself in only his third Test to be a combative bowler of genuine promise.

Score Board

Sri Lanka won toss

South Africa 1st innings 392 all-out (D Elgar 129, de Kock 101; Kumara 6-122)

Sri Lanka 1st innings 110 all-out (W Tharanga* 26; V Philander 4-27)

South Africa 2nd innings

S C Cook not out 15

D Elgar not out 19

Extras (w 1) 1

Total (0 wickets; 11 overs) 35

To bat: H M Amla, J P Duminy, *F du Plessis, T Bavuma, †Q de Kock, V D Philander, K A Maharaj, K J Abbott, K Rabada

Bowling: Lakmal 5-1-16-0; Pradeep 2-0-5-0; Kumara 4-0-14-0 (1w)

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan) and R J Tucker (Australia). TV umpire: B N J Oxenford (Australia). Match referee: D C Boon (Australia)

