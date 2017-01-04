KINGSTON, Jamaica: West Indies are considering to tour Pakistan for two T20Is in March this year, subject to security clearance and agreement from the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA), after receiving a proposal and security plan from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“There is an offer [from the PCB] to play two T20 matches in Pakistan, subject to Players’ Association agreement and security clearance,” Roland Holder, West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) manager of cricket operations, told Cricinfo.

“The WICB has received a security plan from the PCB, which we have forwarded to our internal security manager, WIPA and an independent international security firm whom we have also engaged to provide a security report.

“WIPA and WICB are carrying out its own due diligence prior to making a determination as to the security situation since the safety of the players and staff is paramount. Once those reports are received a final decision will be made after WICB conducts a recce of the venues.”

Over the recent ICC meetings, the PCB has managed to convince the WICB to consider visiting Pakistan. Lahore is likely to host West Indies for two T20s on March 18 and 19. The two teams will then move to Lauderhill in Florida for two more T20s.

West Indies allrounder Andre Russell had become the first high-profile overseas player in the inaugural Pakistan Super League (PSL) to express a willingness to play in Pakistan. Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy had also said he would travel to Pakistan subject to security clearance.

