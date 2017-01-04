KARACHI: The World Boxing Council (WBC) silver world flyweight two-time champion Mohammad Wasaeem got further boost in the world ranking when he moved up one place to occupy fourth spot.

“He is now World No4,” Waseem’s promoter Andy Kim told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

The defeat of world No4 Oscar Cantu of the United States to Aston Palicte of Philippines on December 17 at Las Vegas caused Waseem’s elevation in the rankings. He may now also be able to fight under other professional world associations.

In July last year, Waseem became the first boxer in the world to achieve the milestone of lifting the world silver title in only his fourth pro fight by beating Jether Oliva of the Philippines in Seoul, a feat that left the boxing world stunned.

The Quetta-born boxer then went on to defend his crown on November 27 — also in Seoul — when he upstaged Giemel Magramo of the Philippines in the 12-round bout through a unanimous decision. The title defence also helped Waseem improve his ranking from ninth to fifth. But what will Waseem do now remains a mystery as his next fight has not yet been arranged.

The two-time Commonwealth Games medallist and the 2014 Incheon Asian Games bronze medallist has not been able to attract sponsors which is why he is suffering. His promoter Andy Kim, who has spent millions of dollars on the boxer, is also facing problems.

If Waseem did not get the state funding of Rs24 million promised by the Pakistan government soon then it may land him in serious trouble. As per the WBC rules, he will have to defend his crown within three months. And over a month has passed since he last defended his crown in South Korea.

The federal government had tasked a committee to meet Waseem so that the already approved fund by the Prime Minister should be given to the player as per his requirements.

The committee, also carrying the federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Riaz Pirzada, met Waseem a few days ago and it was decided to release him the money as soon as possible. But so far, neither the boxer nor his promoter has been given the amount.

Sources close to Waseem said that the boxer is waiting anxiously for the fund. The source further said that chief of the Bahria Town Malik Riaz had also announced Rs1 million for the boxer when he lifted the title for the first time on July 17 last year but so far the same amount has not been given to the boxer. This correspondent learnt that the Balochistan government also failed to keep its promise of assisting the boxer in his future training.

