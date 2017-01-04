ANKARA: Turkey´s parliament will this week debate and then vote on extending emergency rule by a further three months, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in a speech to his ruling AK Party deputies on Tuesday.

Emergency rule, imposed in Turkey following the attempted coup on July 15, enables the government to bypass parliament in enacting new laws and to limit or suspend rights and freedoms as they deem necessary.

Turkey´s prime minister said on

Tuesday he expected the new US administration to halt supplying weapons to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, saying the administration of President Barack Obama was responsible for such weapon supply.

"The United States should not allow this strategic partnership (with Turkey) to be overshadowed by a terrorist organisation," Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in speech to ruling AK Party lawmakers at the parliament.

Ankara has been angered by Washington´s support for the Kurdish YPG militia, which has emerged as a key partner for the United States in fighting Islamic State in Syria.

0



0







Turkey to decide on extending emergency rule was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176581-Turkey-to-decide-on-extending-emergency-rule/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Turkey to decide on extending emergency rule" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176581-Turkey-to-decide-on-extending-emergency-rule.