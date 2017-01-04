HERAT, Afghanistan: Around 2,000 protesters in western Afghanistan staged a protest on Tuesday against growing sectarian attacks by Islamic State, as the government warned that the group had expanded its foothold into 11 provinces.

Chanting "Death to the enemies of Afghanistan!" and "Death to Daesh!", the Arabic acronym for IS, the protesters in the city of Herat marched on the governor´s office, carrying pictures of those killed in recent attacks.

"Daesh attacks on our mosques are increasing everyday. They want to create a rift," Qurban Ali, a 40-year-old demonstrator, told AFP.

"This is a dangerous trend and we want the government to protect us."

The rise of IS has raised the spectre of sectarian discord in Afghanistan, something that the country has largely been spared despite decades of war.

Until a few months ago IS was largely confined to the eastern province of Nangarhar, where it is notorious for brutality including beheadings despite a United States-backed offensive against the group.

But the government this week said the group was steadily expanding into other provinces.

"Our initial information shows Daesh is behind the recent attacks in Herat. They are expanding and are always looking for new geographical areas," Najeebullah Mani, head of counter-terrorism at the interior ministry, told reporters in Herat.

"They are present in at least 11 of Afghanistan´s 34 provinces. Their main goal is to create sectarian divisions."

Herat, which borders Iran, has recently witnessed a surge in attacks on the minority group´s mosques.

A prayer leader was killed and five others wounded in one such attack on Sunday. The group did not officially claim responsibility for the assault.

"We will not allow Daesh to make Afghanistan another Syria," said 30-year-old Jawad, another protester. "The government must come up with a plan to protect us."

Last year Afghanistan witnessed a wave of attacks claimed by IS, which considers Muslims apostates.

At least 14 were killed in October in a powerful blast at a mosque in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, hours after gunmen targeted worshippers in a shrine in Kabul and killed 18 people.

In July the Islamic State militants targeted members of Kabul´s community in a suicide bombing that killed more than 80 people and wounded 130.

0



0







Hundreds of Afghans protest at IS killings was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176573-Hundreds-of-Afghans-protest-at-IS-killings/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Hundreds of Afghans protest at IS killings" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176573-Hundreds-of-Afghans-protest-at-IS-killings.