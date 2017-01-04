BANGALORE, India: An Indian minister faced a severe backlash on Tuesday after he criticised women for dressing "like westerners" at a New Year´s eve celebration where a mob allegedly carried out a series of sex assaults.

Although police have yet to charge anyone in connection with the violence on Saturday night in Bangalore, local media have carried testimony and photos of victims cowering from their attackers or fleeing for safety.

Police say they are now trawling through CCTV footage to see if they can identify any of the attackers.

But a minister with responsibility for policing in the southern state of Karnataka, whose largest city is Bangalore, said the "unfortunate" attacks were a consequence of women wearing western clothing.

"A large number of youngsters gathered -- youngsters who are almost like westerners," Karnataka´s Home Minister G Parameshwara told The Times Now television network, speaking in English.

"They try to copy westerners not only in mindset, but even the dressing, so some disturbance, some girls are harassed, these kind of things do happen."

Parameshwara, who later claimed to have been misquoted, was widely condemned for his televised comments, with the central government´s junior home minister Kiren Rijiju describing them as "irresponsible".

"We can´t allow the shameful act of #MassMolestation go unpunished," he said on Twitter, adding that women´s safety is a "must in a civilised society".

Lalitha Kumaramangalam, who heads India´s National Commission for Women, said Parameshwara should resign over his comments.

0



0







Indian minister blames ‘western dress’ for sex attacks was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176572-Indian-minister-blames-western-dress-for-sex-attacks/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Indian minister blames ‘western dress’ for sex attacks" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176572-Indian-minister-blames-western-dress-for-sex-attacks.