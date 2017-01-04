Two sides of a coin

This refers to the news report, ‘Sindh expresses reservations over federal govt’s attitude’ (Jan 2). After the high-profile meeting, Sindh CM’s Adviser on Information Maula Bux Chandio said that the CM is concerned with the federal government’s attitude with regard to banned militants. Chandio rightly said that the federal government has also not fulfilled its role with regard to madrassahs.

He further talked about the gains made with regard to peace in Karachi. This is where he missed the mark. According to him, all institutions played an equal role in establishing peace across the province which is far from truth. While the CM gave orders to destroy the offices of a certain political party, he carried out no crackdown on the madrassahs identified as radical by his own government.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi

