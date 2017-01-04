This refers to the news report, ‘Azerbaijan brands to hit Pak market’ (Jan 1). Azerbaijan has already sent export missions to countries like China and the UAE. Now, export mission will be sent to Pakistan which will include companies producing cotton, mineral water, fruit juices, etc. Azerbaijan is focused on promoting the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand in foreign markets. For the current year, the country plans to send export missions to Afghanistan and Germany as well.

Pakistan should follow the example of Azerbaijan for improving its exports. The country should make the most of the CPEC routes to have a healthy competition with surrounding countries in business, trade and commerce.

Rehana Rafique

Hyderabad

