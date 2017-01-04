It is heartening to note that the PM has finally taken notice of lack of civic services and bad infrastructure in Islamabad. The CDA and the city’s mayor are responsible for providing basic services to residents. In this case, the city’s mayor, Sheikh Ansar Aziz, is also chairman of the CDA. It is hoped that since the responsibility lies on the shoulders of one person, the repair work will start without a delay. The incumbent mayor has ample experience in the field of construction of roads and other infrastructure. Residents welcomed appreciated the PM’s concerns. The city had been in such a bad state that only an order from the PM could have made the people at the helms of affair to take an immediate action. The MCI has been devoting all its attention to provide civic facilities in the areas which are frequently visited by VIPs. This is precisely why neglected sectors like G-7 and G-9 have been specifically mentioned in the PM’s directive. Although residents are happy with the much-needed observations of the PM, it is unfortunate that the condition of E-11 and D-12 sectors were not mentioned. The sectors suffer from the worst traffic situation. Slow pace of construction work on the Margalla road has resulted in gridlock. It is a dire need to speed up the work in the area.

The government is also requested to order the CDA to take over the maintenance of the E11 sector which, because of negligence, is being turned into a slum. It is hoped that the mayor will also pay attention to the most neglected sectors including E-11/3 and E-4.

Zaheer Ahmed

Islamabad

0



0







Happy residents was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176549-Happy-residents/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Happy residents" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176549-Happy-residents.