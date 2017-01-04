Print Story
Expensive elections
According to some media reports, MNA Ayaz Soomro will resign from the National Assembly. This indicates that the MNA is paving way for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to contest the by-elections for the NA-204 (Larkana) seat. Co-chairman of the PPP, Asif Ali Zardari, is also set to contest by-elections from Nawabshah in the near future.
The seat is not vacant because of the member’s death or as a consequence of a force majeure. This is sheer wastage of taxpayers’ money. It is also quite odd that a single candidate contents elections for multiple constituencies. In such cases, all expenses incurred on by-elections should be borne by the candidate himself.
Kh Tajammul Hussain
Karachi