Islamabad: Iftikhar Arif has been elected honorary member of Board of Governors of Academy for Persian Language and Literature (APLL), Iran, says a press release.

He is the first non-Iranian who is elected for this position. According to the notification of APLL Iran, it is due to the recognition of the long services of Iftikhar Arif for language, literature and culture, in both the countries, Pakistan and Iran.

Iranian ambassador presented this notification to Iftikhar Arif at a ceremony in Islamabad. In the ceremony a large number of Iranian diplomats, scholars and National University of Modern Languages Rector Major General (r) Ziaudin Najam were also present. Iftikhar Arif thanked everyone involved for this honor.

