An exhibition of paintings titled “Sufism’ in a hundred silent ways” will be inaugurated at Gallery 6 on January 12 at 5 p.m. The exhibition is based on verses of Rumi and Sufi expressions, as can be seen by the title, which has been taken from Maulana Rumi’s quote, “Closed my mouth and spoke to you in a hundred silent ways,” defining that Sufis may communicate in different ways. The featured artists are Sadaf Farasat, Shafique Farooqi, Khusro Subzwari and Farrukh Shahab

Sadaf Farasat is a self-taught painter making waves in the international art scene. Inspired by the poetry of Rumi and her devotion to Sufism, she has painted for nearly twenty years. Her exclusive focus on the whirling dervish, together with her use of bold brush strokes has made her work instantly recognisable and a household name in the East. She has also incorporated Mughal architecture into her work. She has had numerous exhibitions in Dubai, Pakistan, Malaysia and most recently, the United Kingdom.

Shafique Farooqi is a globally recognized artist for his solo and group exhibitions, art studio and galleries work, calligraphy, paintings, seminars and actual art contribution. The artist has been expressing his impressions, observations and experiences in more than 10,000 art pieces and 102 Solo Show in Pakistan and abroad. He has mastered the art of calligraphy and cabalistic paintings.

About his own self Khusro Sabzwari says “I am an engineer by profession but an artist at heart whereas the extraordinary gift of clairvoyance runs in my blood. With over thirty five years of painting and developing a niche market for his unique art internationally, the self taught artist got noted for the first time in Pakistani art scene when his work was exhibited to fund the flood relief efforts in 2010.

Farrukh Shahab trained under the artist Eqbal Mehdi. Farrukh Shahab’s early work comprised of portraits, realistic and impressionist paintings. Over a period of time he developed his own unique style which echoed traces of cubism and abstract expressionism. He has participated in several group and solo exhibition in Pakistan and internationally.

The exhibition will continue till January 19, at Gallery 6, Second Floor, Plot 15, Al Abraaj Centre, F-6 Markaz.

