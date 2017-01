An aching, throbbing or shooting pain in your neck could spell trouble. Here are possible causes, courtesy of the Mayo Clinic:

* Straining the neck muscles by stooping over your computer or phone, or by reading in bed.

* Osteoarthritis of the neck.

* A compressed nerve.

* Sustaining an injury, such as from a car accident.

* Conditions such as meningitis, cancer or rheumatoid arthritis.

— HealthDay News

