Islamabad: The trend of using organic food is gaining momentum with each passing day but still the people lack basic information related to its production or purchase from the markets at economical rates.

Nazia Hameed, a resident of Sector F-6, said, “The certification of organic food by the government body is a must because in this way the sellers would feel sense of responsibility. The people want to consume organic food and they can grow it at homes instead of purchasing it from the markets at high rates.”

Too much use of chemical and synthetic inputs makes agro produces completely poisonous. Many private companies have launched projects in the capital city in which they are selling 4 kanal, 8 kanal farmhouses with complete services of organic farming so people not only have option of real estate investment in farm housing but also can get fresh pure food for their families.

Those who can buy organic food from markets have number of options as it is being sold at various commercial points but this kind of food can also be grown at homes with little care and work. Now there are many people who are growing organic food at the farmhouses scattered along the Murree Road.

Imran Chaudhry, an owner of a farmhouse in Islamabad, said many people think that farmhouse is a place where they would spend their holiday or would have gathering of family and friends for recreation purposes, they never use farmhouse for its actual purpose, which is to get fresh vegetables and fruit for their whole family.”

