Rawalpindi

Open manholes at UC-74 New Skakriyal area are causing serious problem for the residents and have become threat to lives of the citizens. Open manholes are without covers for the last few months, endangering lives of citizens in this regard.

These open manholes particularly near Noori Market, New Shakriyal also cause accidents particularly on roads as vehicles get trapped and get damaged. Some children also fell in the open manholes but concerned authorities not paying attention to this matter.

Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of New Shakriyal has said that there are more than 12 open manholes and uncovered drains in the area which are a serious threat to the lives of residents and motorists. The residents particularly ladies could not walk through the streets due to open manholes in the area, he claimed.

UC-74 Chairman Bashir Ahmed Haidri told ‘The News’ that he has taken action and all open manholes will be covered in couple of days.

