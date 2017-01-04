Islamabad

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will introduce a fresh B.Ed programme from spring semester, in accordance with the road-map given by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), says a press release.

The study-duration of the B.Ed is now one and half year, and the aspiring students will need to have at least sixteen years of education for their eligibility to take admission in this programme. The new admissions will start from February 1.

We are the pioneer in offering this program, one and half year-duration, after the HEC’s decision of phasing-out one year B.Ed, PTC AND C.T program, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

The HEC has converted one-year B.Ed programme into four years that was on the basis of F.A. and F.Sc Education from the current year. The post-graduate students of (M.A. and MSc passed) have been declared eligible for doing their B.ED in a period of one and half year. Accordingly, the AIOU has offered the program for on-going admissions.

The AIOU had been leading University in the country that has been offering B.Ed. PTC and CT programs and their beneficiaries were in thousands all over the country, particularly the females.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said the University is also offering M.Ed (One Year) program this year, hoping that the aspiring candidates will take advantage of it. There is likelihood that the HEC stops M.Ed one-year program in near future. The teachers’ training program is most popular that is being offered by the AIOU through distance-learning system.

The fresh B.Ed program covers all teachings disciplines except B.Ed (Education). The students who got at least second division in M.A., MSc, B.S or BA (Honour-four year) are eligible to take the admission.

M.Ed one year has been offered for specialization in elementary teacher education, science education, special education, secondary teachers’ education and distance & non-formal education.

The University has also launched one-year Associate degree in education for the in-service persons, in line with HEC’s road-map. Those who are having five-year teaching experience will be able to take the admission in it, with intermediate, plus PTC education.

According to Director Admissions, Syed Zia-ul-Husnain Naqvi, a two-year associate degree has also been introduced for the fresh students on basis of F.A. and FSc education. There is also a three-year Associate degree program for the students from Punjab province.

