The news published on December 30, 2016 titled “EU gives $4.5mln for drought-hit Sindh areas” has erroneously printed the name of the Country Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) Pakistan Finbarr Curran as “EU Country Director”. Finbarr is the Country Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) Pakistan.

