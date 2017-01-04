KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has entered into apartnership with a prominent ecommerce website for issuance of Pakistan’s first-ever discount debit card, a statement said on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed by Amaar Naveed Ikhlas of Bank Alfalah and Fahad Mehmood of Lootlo.pk at a local hotel, it added. Under the agreement, Bank Alfalah will enable Lootlo.pk to offer real-time offline discounts through the Go Lootlo Wallet discount debit cards, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Pakistan.

Lootlo.pk is one of Pakistan’s oldest discount deals website providing discounted online shopping since July 2013. It offers a wide range of discounted merchandise and services, including restaurants, salons, hospitals, car services and products such as clothing, footwear, etc.

Through these debit cards, the customers can avail of discounts at over 500 retailers with over 2,000 outlets across Pakistan, it added.

0



0







Bank Alfalah issues discount cards was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176526-Bank-Alfalah-issues-discount-cards/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bank Alfalah issues discount cards" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176526-Bank-Alfalah-issues-discount-cards.