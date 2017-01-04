KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance, the leading private sector life insurance provider in the country, has been awarded “Brands of the Year Award for 2015/16” in the life insurance industry, a statement said on Tuesday.

The much-awaited awards ceremony was held recently at Grand Convention Marquee PAF Museum, Karachi, it added. Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani was the chief guest on the occasion.

The prestigious award was received by Head of Corporate Business Distribution, Faiz ul Hasan on behalf of the Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited.

Hasan said, “This is indeed a great moment of pride and a milestone for Jubilee Life to receive this astounding honour. This award is a testament of our success from being the leading insurance service provider of the country to becoming the brand of the year.”

