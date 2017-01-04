LAHORE: The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (Paapam), in a letter sent to the commerce minister, expressed concerns over the government’s proposal to include the auto sector in the FTA between Pakistan and Thailand.

In their SOS, Paapam has appealed the Minister of Commerce Khurram Dastagir that he should immediately convene a meeting to discuss the genuine grievances of the auto parts industry, in particular, and the overall auto industry, at large.

Paapam Chairman Mashood Ali Khan said that the Auto Development Policy (ADP) is the sole authentic document that governs the future policy for the auto sector. Inclusion of the auto sector in any FTA would discredit the government and scare away massive investments in the pipeline.

Firstly, for localised parts, reducing Customs duties to zero percent in the FTA is incomprehensible, as it would shut down the entire auto parts industry, he added. Secondly, for non-localised parts, FTA duties would deprive the exchequer of huge amount of tax revenues and also eliminate the potential of future localisation of CKD kits.

He said based on these points, Paapam finds no merit for inclusion of the automobile sector in the Pakistan-Thai FTA negotiations and requests the government to completely exclude the auto industry from the ongoing negotiations with the Thailand government.

