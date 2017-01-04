LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has appealed to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to stop Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from conducting raids at industrial units and business premises under section 38, as these are creating unrest and harassment among the business community.

In a statement LCCI President Abdul Basit and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that it was unfortunate that bureaucracy is creating an atmosphere of harassment for the businessmen who are the backbone of the economy.

They said the manufacturing sector is already passing through critical times due to high input cost and in dire need of handholding by the government to run their businesses. The LCCI office-bearers said the FBR officials are not only hurling arrest threats on the owners of the manufacturing units, but also confiscating record of these units.

They said the private sector was ready to supplement all government efforts aimed at revival of the economic activities in the country if they are provided breathing space, but in the presence of such anti-business tactics, it would be very difficult for the private sector to continue with their businesses.

The finance minister should take notice of the situation and stop the FBR officials from entering into the business premises, they demanded.

If there is an urgent need to take action against any particular industrial unit, the FBR officials should be directed to take association concerned or the Lahore Chamber on board, they added.

