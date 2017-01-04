ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) provisional tax collection during December 2016 stood at Rs382 billion.

Officials on Tuesday said the tax collection target for the month was set at Rs392 billion, showing a shortfall of Rs10 billion. However the actual collection is expected to grow more when the final figures are compiled.

The tax collection figures would go up after finalisation of the tax figures during a couple of days, Spokesman for FBR Dr Muhammad Iqbal said. Meanwhile, tax collection during the first half of the current fiscal year crossed Rs1,460 billion mark, which is expected to improve after finalisation of the final figures, the officials said.

Sources in the Finance Ministry said the overall performance of the revenue board remained at around seven percent for the six-month period ended December 2016. This reflects catching up of the shortfall experienced in the initial months largely on account of giving relief to the consumers on petroleum prices together with the sales tax refunds of Rs45 billion.

The government has set the tax collection target of Rs3.62 trillion for the current fiscal year. The sources said as far as the expenditure side is concerned, the performance is on track, as expenditure was allowed in a prudent manner in accordance with the budget and keeping in view the revenue growth.

