LONDON: The Turkish lira hit a fresh record low on Tuesday, pummelled by higher-than-expected inflation and security worries after militant attacks, though strong Chinese factory activity data boosted broader emerging equities to near three-week highs.

The lira traded almost at 3.6 per dollar, down 1.4 percent, after sharp rises in food and drink prices pushed Turkish inflation to 1.64 percent in December for an annualised 8.53 percent. That further soured sentiment towards Turkish assets, already battered by a series of militant attacks in recent months, including a New Year´s Day mass shooting.

Worries about a slowdown in the economy and plans for an executive presidency have also undermined confidence. The security situation also makes it unlikely that tourism, a key part of the economy, will recover in 2017."The inflation number is worse than expected it´s an awful number and obviously there is a lag of months before the full effect of lira depreciation is reflected, so one would expect core inflation to remain high from here," said Paul Fage, an emerging market strategist at TD Securities.

Ten-year government bond yields rose to three-week highs, Turkish five-year credit default swaps rose three basis points (bps) from Monday´s close to 273 bps, according to Markit data and Turkish stocks fell 0.3 percent.

Fage noted that a presidential adviser had said a rate hike would "break the economy´s back", implying intense pressure on the central bank to avoid much-needed rate hikes. "It´s unlikely they will do the big emergency hikes they did in the past and if they do hike it will be the order of 25-50 bps," he added.

Other emerging markets were broadly supported by robust manufacturing data and a rally in oil prices, with the benchmark emerging stocks index up 0.2 percent, though the dollar´s 1 percent rise capped gains. The focus was on the Chinese yuan which slipped 0.2 percent, despite state bank support after weakening 6.63 percent in 2016, its biggest annual fall since 1994.Chinese citizens have started to make use of their annual $50,000 foreign exchange conversion quota. But the regulator said on Saturday that it would increase scrutiny on currency purchases and strengthen punishment for illegal outflows.

