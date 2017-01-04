KARACHI: The Chinese-led consortium, which successfully bid to buy a 40 percent strategic stake in Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), is set to invest big time in the days to come, a Chinese newspaper reported on Tuesday.

“The consortium will invest $85 million,” China Daily, a reputed English newspaper, quoted a source, privy to the matters, as saying.

The consortium includes three Chinese bourses, Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. According to an announcement, together, they will take a 30 percent share, while Pak-China Investment Company Limited and Habib Bank Limited will take 5 percent each.

According to China Daily, Deng Ge, spokesman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said earlier that CSRC supports the acquisition and hopes the deal is completed smoothly, with the prerequisite that the risks are controllable.

"This investment will help broadening economic and financial collaboration between China and Pakistan and will help implement the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor," the announcement added.

Analysts see the investment will bring experience, technological assistance to the local capital market, which is also highly likely to see new the introduction of products like options trading and futures trading.

The PSX was formed in January 2016 when the Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad stock exchanges consolidated into one bourse. PSX was included in the emerging market index of the Morgan Stanley Capital International in June last year.

"Pakistan's market reform has been accelerating in recent years and the country has received backing from global institutions and overseas capital, making PSX more appealing to global investors than before," said Bao Kaijun, an analyst with Shanghai-based Kunyuan Investment Advising Services told China Daily.

China's financial market has been opening up and getting increasingly connected to global markets. The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock connect are key to this opening.

Zhang Wenlang, analyst with Everbright Securities, said that as China's financial market continues to open up, it is likely that there will be more collaboration between Chinese financial institutions and overseas ones, including the Shanghai-London stock connect, which is under discussion.

