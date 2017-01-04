LAHORE: Since 2000, Pakistan faces a dearth of Greenfield projects, as the skills needed to operate new technologies are scarce in the country. Almost all new industrial machines were added by existing units for balancing and modernising.

Greenfield projects the world over are established by using the latest technology. New investors enter the manufacturing industry with an edge on technology. New entrants do not want to produce run of the mill products where the established industrialists are already in competition with each other.

To increase Greenfield projects, it is imperative for the government to increase spending on technical education, as scarcity of skilled labour is impeding high-tech investment.

Currently, government institutes roll out low quality and in some cases obsolete skills that may provide poor some living but not quality of life. Pakistan is hardly training half a million youth in low skills that is 0.25 percent of its total population.

Technical and vocational enrolment of only 1.3 percent among the age group of 11-17 in Pakistan is even less than Bangladesh, where the enrolment is 1.6 percent. If we look at better performing economies, we see that in Australia 41.3 percent of the same age group are enrolled in technical and vocational education.

This enrolment is 32.5 percent in Switzerland, 30.3 percent in Egypt, 20.6 percent in Turkey, 12.8 percent in Korea, 12.7 percent in Japan, 8.3 percent in Iran, and 5.9 percent in Malaysia.

It was because of the absence of required skills that even during the accelerated growth period of 2002-2007, the number of green projects could be counted on fingers.

In fact, even the existing industries have to compromise on the skill standards because of unavailability of competent staff. Even in-house training does not boost worker productivity, as the educated youth do not want to be low grade industrial workers.

This forces the manufacturers to recruit semi-skilled workers and provide them on job training while low education among most of them impedes imparting full skills.

The thrust on skill training requires the strong will of the planners and the dedication of the trainers. It is a sad fact that the basic framework of technical and vocational training centres was envisaged by Ayub Khan Regime in early 60s.

Though some institutes have been added and some upgraded, most of the centres still operate on obsolete technologies that were in vogue 50 years back. Successive governments failed to increase the enrolment in technical and vocational institutes in the past decade.

Now, though the enrolment has increased in Punjab, the employability of the skills being imparted is very low. Most of the trainees rolled out by these institutes are self employed earning very low income.

There is huge demand in Pakistan’s labour market for Bachelor of Technology, diploma of associate engineers, workers with apprenticeship training certificates or vocational training, and vocational diploma/certificate in relevant industries.

Grave mismatch between demand and quality skills is clear from recent labour surveys which indicate that 59.2 percent of the unemployed are literate or semi-literate; 33.6 per cent of the labour force possesses less than one year of education, while 17 percent has less than eight years of schooling.

