London copper kicked off 2017 in positive territory after a strong finish to 2016, as worries of weakening demand receded with expectations that consumption will be strong in China and the United States.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.77 percent to $5,577.50 a tonne by 0200 GMT.

The metal was up 18 percent over 2016.The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.34 percent to 46,040 yuan ($6,620)a tonne.

Copper was aided by a U.S. dollar that was holding on to broad gains as the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates kept economic sentiment bullish for the world´s biggest economy.

"Copper is demonstrating strong demand fundamentals going forward, both in the short and longer term," said Jason Chang, chief executive of Australia-based private equity firm EMR Capital.

