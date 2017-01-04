Karachi

The Karachi Cotton Exchange recorded dull trading for the second consecutive day of the week, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates remained unchanged at Rs6,250/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,698/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood firm at Rs6,385/maund and Rs6,843/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A trader said trade was affected because of fog both in Sindh and Punjab, which affected the movement of transport. More than one million bales are still available with the ginners that would pick up the momentum in the coming days, he added.

The trader said that despite an increase of around 11 percent in cotton arrivals, the country would require import of the lint, as arrivals were below the target and the consumption demand.

The KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 3,000 bales in between Rs6,325/maund to Rs6,500/maund.

0



0







Cotton unchanged was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176512-Cotton-unchanged/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cotton unchanged" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176512-Cotton-unchanged.