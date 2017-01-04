SeoulReuters

Seoul

Oil prices rose in the first trading hours of 2017, buoyed by hopes that a deal between Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC members to cut production, which kicked in on Sunday, will be effective in draining a global supply glut.

International Brent crude oil prices were up 35 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $57.17 a barrel at 0608 GMT on Tuesday - close to last year´s high of $57.89 per barrel, hit on Dec. 12. Oil markets were closed on Monday after the New Year´s holiday. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices were up 31 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $54.03, not far from last year´s high of $54.51 reached on Dec. 12. Jan. 1 marked the official start of the deal agreed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC member countries such as Russia in November last year to reduce output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day.

