After gaining more than 8 percent in 2016, gold extended its strong run into the New Year, pushed higher in 2017´s first day of trading on Tuesday on technical buying, despite a stronger dollar.

At 0641 GMT, spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,158.10 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.6 percent to $1,158.50.

"A technical rebound is just under way," said Jiang Shu, chief analyst at Shandong Gold Group, after gold slipped in December when solid U.S. economic data gave the Federal Reserve confidence to raise rates for the first time in a year.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. "The market is waiting for (U.S.) non-farm payrolls data due this Friday. If we have lower-than-expected data, it is a good chance for gold to have a strong rebound," Shu said.

