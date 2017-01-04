New policy issued

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday issued the Audit Policy 2016 and withdrew immunity from audit granted to various segments of taxpayers, including salaried persons.

According to the audit policy, the revenue board would conduct computer ballot on parametric basis for selection of 7.5 percent cases for audit of the total income tax, sales tax and federal excise returns filed for the tax year 2015 and tax periods July 1, 2014 to June 2015.

The FBR has restricted the exclusion from audit only to those who had already been selected for the tax year 2015 by commissioner Inland Revenue and director intelligence and investigation, Inland Revenue.

In the Audit Policy 2015, the FBR has allowed exemption from audit to various categories of taxpayers falling in corporate and non-corporate sectors.

The exclusion from the audit would not be available further to persons having taxable income from salary only, the FBR said, adding that the exclusion has also been withdrawn in cases of pensioners drawing exempted income from pension.

Sources in the FBR said the audit exemption was withdrawn to select large number of return filers. Though the FBR would select 7.5 percent of the total return filers for audit, commissioners had already been powered to select taxpayers and call for record.

In the new audit policy, the persons falling under the final tax regime were also included for scrutiny.

In the last audit policy, the persons declaring foreign remittances only were also excluded from audit, but this year this exemption has also been withdrawn. The FBR; however, termed the new audit policy a paradigm shift. It said to promote tax culture and compliance many audit policies were launched in the past.

“This audit policy has been carefully drafted, keeping in mind the wisdom and experience behind the past policies,” the FBR said. The FBR has changed the criteria for audit selection from general to risk-based approach. “This approach will minimise the chances of selection of compliant taxpayers, resulting in increased confidence in the system,” the policy revealed.

It also said that this new trend in the taxpayers’ audit would not only promote compliance with the existing tax laws, but would also generate increased revenue through better declaration for better public spending by the government.

