KARACHI: The government will borrow Rs2.7 trillion from the banking system in the first quarter of the current calendar year of 2017 to finance its budgetary requirements.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Tuesday it would auction treasury and long-term papers on behalf the government. In its latest auction calendar, the SBP said the government planned to borrow Rs2.550 trillion through the sale of three-, six-, and 12-month market treasury bills. The government would also raise Rs150 billion through the sale of three-, five-, 10-year, and 20-year Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs). Analysts said the government seems to continuing the trend it followed during the previous year and would rely on bank borrowings via short-term and long-term securities to meet the deficit spending.

Besides, the government would also borrow cash from the central bank for deficit financing and to settle maturing amount of Rs2.5 trillion in T-bills and Rs176 billion of PIBs during January-March 2017. The government also changed its pattern of debt since the beginning of this fiscal year by increasing its dependency on the SBP’s borrowing. The government borrowing from the SBP reached Rs1.019 trillion during July 1 to December 23, 2016.

In the previous quarters, the commercial banks continued to lock in their funds in risk-free government securities. Within government securities, however, the bid pattern was tilted more towards shorter-dated T-bills as market was not expecting the interest rate to fall further.

Another key factor for banks’ preference for T-bills over PIBs was the decline in the term premium fell by around 100 bps from December 2015 to September 2016.

0



0







Govt to borrow Rs2.7trln through MTBs, PIBs sale was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176498-Govt-to-borrow-Rs27trln-through-MTBs-PIBs-sale/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Govt to borrow Rs2.7trln through MTBs, PIBs sale" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176498-Govt-to-borrow-Rs27trln-through-MTBs-PIBs-sale.